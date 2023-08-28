College students return to campus for the first day of school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — College students across the valley are getting back into the swing of things as classes resume and at the College of Southern Nevada, the staff and administrators are going the extra mile to ensure students start their journey on the right foot.

On Monday, the CSN-Charleston Campus welcomed students for the beginning of the 2023-2024 fall semester. Students attending CSN this semester can enroll in nursing, automotive shop, and casino management programs. A total of 226 students will be suiting up to compete for CSN on 10 different sports teams.

One student-athlete told Channel 13 she is looking toward to enjoying campus life while also helping the athletic department grow.

“First day of school, I’m looking forward to just walking around campus and just going to my classes. Also, getting our name out there to everyone that doesn't know that CSN has an athletics department."

CSN athletics includes men’s baseball, women’s softball, women's volleyball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, cross country, and basketball.

Yvonne Wade, the Director of Athletics at CSN, said it's the spirit of community pride that helps student-athletes to achieve their full potential.

“We’re a community college. We want to be known in the community. We are 80% local students that build our teams. We want to promote that and share that we’re building leaders right here,” Wade said.

For those students who are still considering enrollment for this semester, registration is still open until the end of the week.

Happy #FirstDayOfSchool to students at @CSNCoyote, @NevadaStateU & @unlv! 🏫



Learn about how we are improving the city by offering programs to prepare youth for future learning and career opportunities: https://t.co/j2lNgOeTyZ pic.twitter.com/91jVDHxkOo — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) August 28, 2023

Over at Nevada State University, campus officials said this fall will be the largest first-year class in school history. They add that first-year student enrollment is 20% higher than it was in the Fall 2022 semester.