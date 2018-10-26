LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - High profile data breaches like the Facebook hacks highlight the need for stronger cybersecurity and more "white hat hackers." Thursday, the College of Southern Nevada hosted a cybersecurity fair.

Cybersecurity threats are an ongoing problem, according to security experts, and it's malicious network traffic that has some students concerned.

"Every country is losing billions and billions of dollars from hackers going in, stealing money, and information,” said CSN student Stephanie Matamis.

Computer security experts met with students on campus for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

"We go through hands-on-labs, we do competitions, we go to sponsored vendor events to have a presence. Basically, we are the next group coming into the industry," said CSN student Monica Morena.

