College of Southern Nevada hosts cybersecurity fair

Jordan Gartner, Cinthia Maldonado
11:30 PM, Oct 25, 2018

High profile data breaches like the Facebook hacks highlight the need for stronger cybersecurity and more "white hat hackers." Thursday, the College of Southern Nevada hosted a cybersecurity fair.

KTNV
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - High profile data breaches like the Facebook hacks highlight the need for stronger cybersecurity and more "white hat hackers." Thursday, the College of Southern Nevada hosted a cybersecurity fair.

Cybersecurity threats are an ongoing problem, according to security experts, and it's malicious network traffic that has some students concerned.  

"Every country is losing billions and billions of dollars from hackers going in, stealing money,  and information,” said CSN student Stephanie Matamis.  

Computer security experts met with students on campus for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

"We go through hands-on-labs, we do competitions, we go to sponsored vendor events to have a presence. Basically, we are the next group coming into the industry," said CSN student Monica Morena.

Click here for information on the cybersecurity program offered at CSN. 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top