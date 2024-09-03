Colleague remembers journalist Jeff German on two-year anniversary of his death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday marks the two year anniversary of Jeff German's death.

Robert Telles was recently convicted of German's murder

German was an investigative journalist who worked at the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the time of his death.

Jaewon Jung had to chance to speak with one of German's former colleagues to remember who he was, both as a reporter and as a person.

Eric Spillman is currently a reporter at KTLA in Los Angeles. In the late '80s and early '90s he worked in Las Vegas for about three years.

"Jeff and I were part of the same circle of friends. We hung out together and then we ran into each other a lot on stories," Spillman said. "He was one of the best reporters I've ever known."

Spillman said German made a name for himself covering the mob in Las Vegas and found it ironic that German wasn't harmed by the mob.

"He was killed by a low-level elected leader in Clark County and he covered far more dangerous people than Robert Telles," he said. "I think the worst thing that ever happened to him once was he was punched by a mobster."

Two years after he died, Spillman remembered the great work he did as a journalist and the loss to the Las Vegas community.

"He believe in the ideals of journalism. He thought journalism was a force for good. He devoted his life to it," Spillman said. "What Jeff was doing was great work, important work, and it's a huge loss. His death, his murder is a huge loss."

You can watch the full interview with Spillman here: