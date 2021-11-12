Watch
Cole aims to be 1st trans politician to win a statewide race

AP
This photo provided by the Kimi Cole Campaign Kimi Cole has her photo taken in front of the state Legislature on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 in Carson City, Nev. Cole wants to become the country's first openly transgender politician elected to a statewide office. The Nevada Democrat announced plans to run for lieutenant governor on Wednesday. (Kimi Cole Campaign via AP)
Election 2022 Nevada Kimi Cole
Posted at 10:33 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 01:33:02-05

CARSON CITY (AP) — Kimi Cole wants to become the country's first openly transgender politician elected to a statewide office.

The Nevada Democrat announced plans to run for lieutenant governor on Wednesday.

If elected, Cole would join a growing list of transgender politicians serving in elected office and be the first openly transgender politician elected in a statewide contest.

Cole serves as chair of the Nevada Democratic Rural Caucus.

She previously chaired the Douglas County Democrats.

Cole plans to focus her campaign on equity issues like housing affordability and transportation but acknowledges the importance of visibility and representation to many in the transgender community.

