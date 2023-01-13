Coldwell Banker Premier Realty donates thousands of socks to homeless youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, in conjunction with the Las Vegas REALTORS®, hosted a holiday sock drive to benefit the Nevada Partnership of Homeless Youth.

According to a release, the drive, which aimed to collect 1,000 pairs of socks from staff, sales associates, and clients, exceeded its goal by 249 percent, with a total of 3,846 pairs of socks donated.

The Centennial Hills campus of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty also reports hosting a toy drive benefiting Fill the Truck, which saw over 100 new toys dropped off to the Clark County Fire Department and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation before the holiday.