The last place you want to see a cockroach is at a restaurant.

A viewer sent Channel 13 a video of a cockroach on the soda fountain at a local fast-rood restaurant. The video has also gone viral on Facebook.

If you happen to be in a restaurant and see something that you think is dangerous or sanitary, do more than take a video or photo.

Contact the Southern Nevada Health District. They will send a health inspector within 3 days of receiving a complaint to check out the situation. And if the restaurant receives a very bad grade, we might just send Darcy Spears out to investigate.

Click here for information on how to contact the health district.