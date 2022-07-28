Watch Now
Cluster of storms travel down I-15 towards Las Vegas

A big splash has developed in Boulder City near Heritage Park in Henderson and has slowly been drifting to the south while creating heavy rain.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 23:00:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, a thunderstorm struck near Flamingo and the US 95 in Las Vegas.

A big splash has developed in Boulder City near Heritage Park in Henderson, and has slowly been drifting to the south while creating heavy rain.

Big storms are also hovering over Mesquite and are expected to be in Las Vegas with wind, lightning, and scattered downpours between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

As of 7:58, there are over 6,500 power outages throughout Clark County according to NV Energy. The outage cause is currently under investigation.

