Cluster of storms travel down I-15 towards Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, a thunderstorm struck near Flamingo and the US 95 in Las Vegas.

A big splash has developed in Boulder City near Heritage Park in Henderson, and has slowly been drifting to the south while creating heavy rain.

Big storms are also hovering over Mesquite and are expected to be in Las Vegas with wind, lightning, and scattered downpours between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

As of 7:58, there are over 6,500 power outages throughout Clark County according to NV Energy. The outage cause is currently under investigation.

Huge cluster of storms moving down the I 15 corridor toward Las Vegas. Looks like our best chance for widespread rain, beginning after 8pm. Storms that come down from the NE have a history of producing strong gusts. We could see a few to 50 mph. @KTNV #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/rMjesQK0Nr — Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) July 28, 2022

Big storms over Mesquite at 5:30pm head toward Las Vegas from 7-9pm. Will likely weaken a bit on the way, but wind and lightning and scattered downpours all on the menu. Watch @KTNV from 6-7pm with @KevinJanison for details. pic.twitter.com/gavm9r4Wfe — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) July 28, 2022