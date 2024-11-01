Cluster of power outages impacting 13,000+ NV Energy customers in southwest Las Vegas

(KTNV) — Multiple power outages in the southwest Las Vegas valley are leaving more than 13,000 NV Energy customers in the dark on Friday morning.

As of 10:26 a.m., NV Energy's outage map showed a cluster of different outages impacting an estimated 13,496 customers in the area of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive.

When we checked NV Energy's map this morning, about a dozen different power outages were visible in that area.

As of this report, the causes of these outages were listed as "under investigation" by NV Energy.

The utility provider had not issued any additional information about the outages or when power might be restored to the impacted residents.

We'll update this story as we learn more about the situation.