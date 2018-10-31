Closure of Colleen's Classic Consignment stores leaves employees, customers hanging

A consignment store home to the valley area abruptly closed its doors. Throughout the years Colleen’s Consignment has seen decline.

On Tuesday morning, 13 Action News went to the Colleen's Classic Consignment store on Rainbow Boulevard to find out more about the closure. Upon arrival, on the doors were a sign with one with very little information.

In search for more answers, 13 Action News made a second trip to the store on Fort Apache and luckily came across one employee leaving the store.

Brandon Wachter says he's worked two years for the company.

"Honestly, we don't know exactly ourselves. We knew we were closing a location we didn't know we were closing as a business," said Wachter.

Brandon told 13 Action News that the owner has been dishonest with the employees and customers.

"We used to have a store over at in Henderson. That closed and didn't tell anyone we were moving," said Wachter.

A former employee, who wants to remain anonymous contacted 13 Action News and said management was well aware that Colleen's Consignment stores were crashing but kept picking up furniture from new customers.

13 Action News asked Wachter to confirm that. "There's a lot of stuff I’m actually upset about and I’m sorry to say but things could've been better and she was not being honest with her customers," said Wachter.

Shoppers who walked to the store's entrance were shocked to see the doors closed during regular business hours.

"I just can believe it. I can't believe it," said one shopper.

Paul Brienza consigned several furniture and claims he is short $300.

"It's really hard to figure out how to get that money. I mean if they go into bankruptcy, whether they are going to pay the employees. Hopefully the pay employees first," said Brienza.

13 Action News reached out to the owner and got no response.