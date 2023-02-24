Climbers prepare to Scale the Strat to raise awareness about lung disease

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Climbers from all around the world are warming up for the American Lung Association's Fight the Air Climb series, in the annual Scale the STRAT on Sunday.

"Everybody knows someone affected by lung disease," said Walter Hashimoto, a 5th-year climber. "I've had family members and loved ones who've had lung cancer."

Hashimoto is planning to scale the STRAT with Team Bond, a group he started with his Bank of Nevada co-workers. He's one of the hundreds of challengers walking up the 1,455 steps inside the Strat.

good morning 🌄live on top of the @stratvegas... climbers scale 1,455 steps (108 stories) to get this view in the fight for air climb w the american lung association pic.twitter.com/Yik5rCWdsx — rachel moore (@rachelann_moore) February 24, 2023

"When you come out of that stairwell, you're having trouble breathing, and you know what it's like to fight for every breath," said Shannon Proctor, executive director of the American Lung Association of Nevada. "I lost my grandmother to lung cancer, I have an uncle with pulmonary fibrosis. Both my parents fight COPD, and I recently lost my sister to COVID."

Proctor said hundreds of people in Nevada struggle with lung disease, and the Scale the Strat event is part of the ALA's Fight for Air Climb series.

The event has raised more than $2.8 million dollars during the Las Vegas event since it began. Money raised helps fund the nonprofit’s lung health education, advocacy, and research efforts.

Elite climbers will enter the stairwell at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod first for their 7:30 a.m. climb time. The event is expected to conclude around 1 p.m. Climbers are scheduled in heats every 15 minutes and will enter the stairwell in a staggered start.

Climbers may register in person on Saturday, February 25 from noon to 5 p.m. during packet pick-up at The STRAT Hotel Casino & SkyPod. Climbers can also register in person on Sunday morning at the event. All registration and fundraising dollars must be paid prior to entering the stairwell.

For more information, go to Scale the STRAT.