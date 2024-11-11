Watch Now
Climber rescued from Red Rock Canyon after falling, knocked unconscious

RED ROCK CANYON (KTNV) — A climber was rescued at Red Rock on Sunday after being knocked unconscious.

The person fell while leading a climbing route, hitting their head and knocking them unconscious for roughly 20 minutes, according to LVMPD Search and Rescue.

Search and Rescue responded and extracted the climber and their partner using a helicopter.

The climber was taken to the BLM Fire Station helipad, put in a ground ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

No further updates about the climber's condition were released at this time.

