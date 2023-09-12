Cleanup from flash flooding continues in Northwest Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Streets all across the Las Vegas valley are still covered with debris from the latest round of monsoon storms.

An area still hit hard is the Northwest valley in the Centennial Hills neighborhood.

“We’re up on the hillside here by the base of the mountain,” said homeowner Ronald Kruger. “The water has to go somewhere. So, it washes the dirt out on to the roads.”

In Kruger’s neighborhood, you can see sinkholes, collapsed signs and rock-covered roads. Cleanup has been underway for the last two weeks but there are still some streets with damage.

Last month, Regional Flood Control District chief engineer Steve Parrish spoke to Channel 13 about the need for protection against flooding.

“When it does rain, it tends to run off very quickly,” said Parrish. “We have some very steep slopes. We do need a lot of flood infrastructure here to protect Clark County.

According to the flood district’s 10-year construction plan from 2023 to 2032, there are a number of proposed projects in the area to build storm drainage systems.

This includes Jones Boulevard from Ann Road to Tropical Parkway and Decatur Boulevard from Ann Road to Tropical Parkway.

With monsoon season taking its toll on the Las Vegas valley every year, Kruger hopes infrastructure is put in place to keep everyone safe during heavy rains.

“I think they’ve done a lot already. But I’m sure there’s more that could be done further up on the sides of the mountain to direct the water to bigger washes,” said Kruger.