LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people are in the hospital after a stabbing and shooting incident early Saturday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on West Charleston Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At 1:22 a.m., police responded to a call at the casino.



It's currently unclear what happened, but two people were stabbed and another was shot.

All three were taken to the hospital and two are in critical condition.

Police say there is no threat to the public.