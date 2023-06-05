Clark County's Department of Family Services sees an increase in teenagers in foster care system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More teenagers are in the Clark County foster care system than ever before. The Department of Family Services says they've seen a significant influx of teens within the past year and a half.

After a series of tragedies sent her into the system, 16-year-old Eustolia Eli Miranda has been living with her foster parents, Erin and Jonathan Nye.

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in several years,” Miranda said.

The married couple has four teenage daughters their parenting; two are fosters. Jonathan says he was hesitant to welcome the two teens into his home but says the overall experience has been great.

“I was like, with teens, will they get in trouble? Especially teens that we haven’t had the benefit of being their parents and having to adjust that late in life to our way of doing things in our house and our rules," Nye said.

After witnessing the influx of teenagers needing to enter the foster care system this past year, Patrick Barkley, deputy director of Clark County’s Family Services, decided an urgent appeal to the public was necessary, hoping to recruit new foster parents who would open their doors.

He says the community has many great people who would make terrific foster families if they would consider it and reach out to the county.

“The need is huge because a lot of people are looking for younger kids, so teens tend to be overlooked a lot, but it's a fantastic group of kids. When you foster a child that is a teenager, you’re also helping with the trajectory of where their lives are going,” Barkley said.

According to the county, there are now 661 teens in the system, and over 100 teenagers are staying at emergency shelters. Barkley says most teenagers at these group homes have been in the foster system for years.

“These kids really just need a loving home to be able to excel and get to their maximum potential in life,” Barkley said.

Eli attends Basic Academy High School in Henderson and excels on the track and field team. She says having a stable home has meant everything.

“There is a big difference,” Miranda said.

Fortunately for Miranda, her foster care experience will soon be over. The Nye's are in the process of adopting her.

“I was very excited and filled with joy. I'm also relieved because I never had a home where it was confirmed I would be there forever,” Miranda said.

The county is fast-tracking the foster parent process by holding expedited training classes. Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent now has the chance to become one sooner.