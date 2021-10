LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners approved a measure to give up to $2 million in cannabis industry sales tax revenue annually to help the homeless population.

The funds will go to three local non-profit organizations that help those experiencing homelessness in the Las Vegas area.

The organizations are Help of Southern Nevada, Lutheran Social Services and HopeLink.