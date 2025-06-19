Clark County warns against new email phishing scam — Here’s how to spot the fakes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Got an invoice from Clark County? It might be a scam.

Clark County is warning the community of a new phishing scam populating email inboxes.

Note the misspelling and if you get a similar email, DO NOT click on any links or provide any information. https://t.co/QX1Nu6aQnZ — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 19, 2025

The email states that a “Finial Approval of Waiver Application” is due — with “final” incorrectly spelled and a fake invoice attached. The faux invoice is sent from clarkcountynv.gov@usa.com, which the county said is not a valid email address for them.

Clark County advises not clicking on any links or giving out information if you receive a similar email.