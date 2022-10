LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark county voters should expect to get their sample ballot in the mail during the next week or so those who opted to receive their sample ballot by e-mail should have already received theirs.

That's according to county leaders.

Sample ballots have a list of the early voting sites and also sites open on election day.

Early voting begins October 22 nd and runs through November 4, election day is on November 8.