Clark County under high wind warning, up to 65 mph wind gusts snarl traffic across southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a high wind warning until Tuesday morning. Residents across Clark County are seeing wind gusts over 60 mph and long traffic back ups.

Blowing dust from the wind storm is impacting traffic across the valley as dust lowers visibility, especially near the Nevada-California border.

The RTC of Southern Nevada reports a 10-mile back up due to poor visibility on the highway.

#FASTALERT 12:53 PM, Apr 03 2023

Travel Alert: I-15 South To California,

Blowing Dust Low Visibility, 10 Mile Backup to State Line. Delay Travel, Plan for major delays. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 3, 2023

The high wind warning was issued Sunday evening around 5:40 p.m., and will last until 5 a.m. Tuesday. West winds can be up to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

The next weather system will move across the region today thru Monday night. Expect a mess of weather impacts including strong winds, cold temperatures, & mountain snow. Check out details & weather headlines in effect for your location at https://t.co/nhrTT7Bpb7 #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/fD8mSCNC5A — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 2, 2023

Specifically, the affected areas will be the western and eastern Mojave Desert. Also, the spring mountains, Red Rock Canyon and southern Clark County will be under the warning.

Officials from NWS Las Vegas say the winds can blow down trees and power lines.

"Patchy blowing dust may impact travel on I-15 between Barstow and Primm," officials said.