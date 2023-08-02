Clark County under flash flood warning Tuesday evening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is under a flash flood warning as heavy rain moves into the area.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued the warning, effective until 9 p.m..

Southwestern Clark County is projected to be the hardest hit, with Northwest Summerlin picking up 1.38 inches in just 15 minutes, according to NWS.

Normally dry roads and washes will fill and become dangerous from thunderstorms producing life threatening flash flooding.

Some additional locations experiencing the flooding will include:



Red Rock Canyon

Blue Diamond

Summerlin

Enterprise

Spring Mountain Ranch

Rocky Gap Campground

Red Rock Canyon Campground

Full list of weather alerts available on our website here.