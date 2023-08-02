Watch Now
Clark County under flash flood warning Tuesday evening

Flash Flooding takes hold in the Las Vegas Valley on August 1, 2023
Courtesy of Marie Parant
Posted at 7:01 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 22:01:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is under a flash flood warning as heavy rain moves into the area.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued the warning, effective until 9 p.m..

Southwestern Clark County is projected to be the hardest hit, with Northwest Summerlin picking up 1.38 inches in just 15 minutes, according to NWS.

Normally dry roads and washes will fill and become dangerous from thunderstorms producing life threatening flash flooding.

Some additional locations experiencing the flooding will include:

  • Red Rock Canyon
  • Blue Diamond
  • Summerlin
  • Enterprise
  • Spring Mountain Ranch
  • Rocky Gap Campground
  • Red Rock Canyon Campground

Full list of weather alerts available on our website here.

