Clark County to increase financial penalties for illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crackdown on fireworks: The Clark County Commission passed a change to the fireworks ordinance this week, making the punishment more severe if you’re caught with illegal fireworks.

“You have to swing the pendulum back the other way,” said Nick Laymon, a resident of Las Vegas. “I think right now, it’s at a place where it’s out of control.”

In his neighborhood out in Lone Mountain, he says fireworks go off every weekend in the land dividing the neighborhood. Legally, you can only buy Safe-N-Sane fireworks in Las Vegas from June 28 through July 4 — and they are not allowed on any public lands, the street or sidewalks.

“I enjoy fireworks just as much as the next person,” Laymon said. “I will say, I’ve noticed quite a difference in the amount of illegal fireworks that have been set off recently.”

The amended ordinance states:

48. Amend Title 13.04.260 of the Clark County Code, relating to explosives and fireworks and related civil penalties. This ordinance amends Title 13.04.260, Section 5609.1.4 of the Clark County Code to impose civil penalties of:



$500 dollars (plus costs) for a first offense. $1,000 dollars (plus costs) for a second offense within three (3) years if the gross weight of the prohibited fireworks, including packaging, is less than 100 pounds.



The ordinance also allows for a civil penalty of $5,000 dollars (plus costs) if the gross weight of the prohibited fireworks, including packaging, is more than 100 pounds but less than 5,000 pounds. If the gross weight of the prohibited fireworks is over 5,000 pounds, including packaging, the civil penalty is $10,000 dollars (plus costs).

“You know, it really only takes one accident to have a holiday or an experience that you’ll never forget — and possibly never want to remember again,” said Laymon. “I definitely want to lean toward the side of caution on this particular topic.”

CAMCO, which represents about 300 homeowners' associations, says it gets about 100 complaints about fireworks every year. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued nine citations over the Fourth of July holiday in 2021.

You can report illegal fireworks activity at: https://maps.clarkcountynv.gov/AGOL/fw/index.html