Deadly shooting involving officers in 2021 under review in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County will review the facts of a shooting on Monday that happened in May 2021 and involved Las Vegas police officers.

The review will look into the circumstances surrounding the death of William Holt Jr. who died after a confrontation with police.

The fact-finding review will take place at the Clark County Government Center with a 9 a.m. start time. It is standard any time there’s a police-involved death and the District Attorney’s Office preliminary determines the officers involved shouldn’t face criminal prosecution.

During the procedure, district attorney representatives will present witnesses and make a presentation about the incident. The procedure of questioning witnesses is meant to be informal and inform the public about use of force.

The case in review happened last year. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department representatives say a man was “shooting indiscriminately” at people and cars before an officer shot and killed him.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard.

Police say they don’t know why Holt opened fire with his two rifles. When law enforcement arrived, they say they found three witnesses. One of those witnesses reportedly shot back at Holt.

Holt died at the scene and witnesses didn’t face any charges.

To watch the fact-finding review live, click here.