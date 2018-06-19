UPDATE JUNE 19: Clark County commissioners are scheduled to vote today on whether to allow pet stores to sell animals from puppy mills.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Clark County commissioners could not reach an agreement today on a proposed ordinance that would help put puppy mills out of business in the county.

The ordinance was first proposed at a public hearing earlier this month.

The ordinance would stop the sales of dogs, cats and potbellied pigs from puppy mills by retailers.

Commissioners were split on whether or not the ban should go into effect at today's meeting and said they need more time to decide.

If the ordinance passes, it will go into effect Jan. 1, 2018.