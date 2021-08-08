Clark County smoke and ozone air quality alert extended

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) has extended its alert for smoke and ozone to include Aug. 8.

This is due to wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California, unhealthy levels of smoke are imminent or occurring.

Residents are advised that smoky conditions are expected to continue throughout Sunday.

DES Division of Air Quality officials say the smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens.

Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air quality conditions.