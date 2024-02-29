Clark County seeking donations for community clothing drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County's fourth annual community clothing drive continues its call for donations.

Clark County commissioners are urging the community to contribute winter and year-round clothing items to assist those in need. Requested items include gently-used clothing for boys, girls, and teens, and underwear, socks, and bras for girls.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick says the clothing drive benefits thousands of children across the county.

“It's a big smile on their faces. If you have ever seen a little kid, look at everything. We have a small bouquet at one of our Harbor locations, where they come in and try them on, look in the mirror, and feel like a million bucks walking out.”

New or gently used clothing donations can be made at any Clark County recreation or community center, Harbor location, or the County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas from February 1st through March 1st.

Although the clothing drive officially ends on March 1st, donations will still be accepted after that.

For additional information about the clothing drive, please contact the Clark County commissioner’s office at (702) 455-2540.