Clark County schools receive College Success Award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Eleven Clark County School District schools received the College Success Award.

“With our continued focus on student academic success, we strive to give students every opportunity to graduate college and career ready,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “With 11 of 25 Nevada schools being selected, the amazing work of our educators, staff, and administrators to student success shows with these results.”

The award was given by GreatSchools.org and honors schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state according to a press release.

Below is a list of the schools selected for the College Success Award: