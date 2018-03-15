Clark County School District to hold hiring fairs next week

The Clark County School District is hiring for a number of vacant positions with some fairs being held next week.

Hiring fairs will be held on four different days at four different locations around the Las Vegas valley. At the fairs, applicants can visit with human resources representatives about the available positions and requirements for them. Computers will be available on site for people to begin their applications.

The fairs will be held on the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, March 20, Coronado High School, 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21, Northwest Career and Technical Academy, 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, March 22, Spring Valley High School, noon-3 p.m.

Saturday, March 24, East Career and Technical Academy, 9 a.m.-noon

CCSD is recruiting for all types of positions, including licensed personnel, substitute teachers and a number of support staff positions including food service and school front office positions. CCSD is also hiring for teachers, bus drivers and support staff positions.

The district is always seeking teachers for the critical needs areas of math, science, special education and elementary education, but they are also seeking prospective employees who already have a bachelor’s degree in another area but can become a teacher through the Alternative Route to Licensure program.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about teaching opportunities can visit www.teach.vegas or contact the Human Resources Division at 702-799-5427.