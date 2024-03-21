Watch Now
Clark County School District rolling out signal-blocking cell phone pouches district-wide

Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 21, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is beginning a new district-wide policy to help reduce cell phone distractions in class.

Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, all students in grades 6-12 will need to place their cell phones in non-locking, signal-blocking pouches.

The district says these pouches prevent and reduce distractions in the classroom and will be placed in classroom areas that students to access in emergencies.

Roughly 10% of schools have already piloted this program in February.

Parents, guardians, and students will be provided additional information as pouches are introduced at school sites.

