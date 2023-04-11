Clark County School District opens registration for 2023-2024 school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Online registration opened on Tuesday for Clark County School Districts to enroll ahead of the 2023-2024 school year.

Parents and guardians can use a computer or mobile device to complete the registration for the 2023-24 school year, which begins on Aug. 7, 2023.

Families new to CCSD may begin the registration process online at register.ccsd.net. Families with students currently enrolled can complete their registration using the Campus Parent Portal, via Infinite Campus.

Those who already have an Infinite Campus account will see an announcement through Campus Parent and a link connecting them to the 2023-24 registration page. Additionally, families with multiple children will also see an option in certain areas to copy the responses from one child to the next, speeding up the process.

Families can use a computer or a mobile device to complete registration. Families with students new to CCSD or returning after leaving the district will need to provide the required documents to the child’s zoned school.

All applications will require an ID from a parent or guardian, an ID for the child (which can include a birth certificate, a passport, or a certified birth card), an immunization record, and proof of address.

Families without a current lease, mortgage, or utility bill as proof of address can select "Shared Housing" as an option in the portal.

Parents and guardians can find out which school a student is zoned for at dzg.ccsd.net.

For more details regarding registration requirements, parents can visit register.ccsd.net.