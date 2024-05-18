Watch Now
Clark County School District offering free meals for students during summer break

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District students will be able to get free meals through the Summer Food Service Program at select locations.

Schools in the district with summer programs, including Extended School Year and Secondary Summer School, will offer free breakfast and lunch on days instruction happens on-site.

Due to the terms of the Summer Food Service Program, all meals must be eaten on-site. There will be no drive-through or take-out meal options.

The full list of schools and service times can be found HERE, and menus can be found HERE.

Due to holidays, no meal service will be offered on May 27, June 19, or July 4.

