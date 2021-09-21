Watch
Clark County School District making athletic schedule changes

A shortage of school bus drivers is currently impacting sports at the Clark County School District.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Sep 21, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shortage of school bus drivers is currently impacting sports at the Clark County School District.

All non-conference matches are going away as well as mid-week cross country events.

School district representatives say tennis will now take place on Saturdays along with certain football games.

Soccer matches will also start at 4:30 p.m.

The CCSD says it had to make these changes because of transportation issues and that canceling practices and competitions will remain a last option.

