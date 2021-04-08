Clark County School District looking for volunteer mentors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Helping a local student succeed: the Clark County School District is looking for volunteers for its mentoring program.

It's called the 'Stay in School' mentoring project.

It's meant to help students who may be having behavior or academic problems.

There are 2 ways to volunteer: you can record a mentor message, a 5 minute or less video talking about whatever you're passionate about to inspire kids to give it a try.

You can record as many videos as you'd like!

Second way to volunteer is to have a virtual mentoring sessions with your student.

You're asked to commit for one whole school year but you only have to to talk with your mentee at least one hour a month.

The district will pair mentors with an elementary, middle or high school student who needs a positive role model.

For mentors a little bit of work can go a long way.

You don't need any specific background to qualify you just need to have an interest in making a positive impact on a kid's life.

CCSD will be doing a background check on all mentors.

There is going to be a virtual information session on April 14.