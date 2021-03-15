Clark County School District holds student mental health forum Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District hosted a discussion on how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of students on Monday night.

Monday's forum was carried live on the district's Facebook page.

WATCH THE FORUM HERE:

The forum was called "Together We Triumph" with the goal of suicide prevention.

Several students have unfortunately taken their own life since remote learning began last March, according to the district.

Several weeks ago CCSD Supt. Jesus Jara called the uptick in student suicides gut-wrenching.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you are not alone.

Help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.