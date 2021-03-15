Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

Clark County School District holds student mental health forum Monday

items.[0].videoTitle
The Clark County School District hosted a discussion on how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of students on Monday night.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 13:52:10-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District hosted a discussion on how the pandemic has impacted the mental health of students on Monday night.

Monday's forum was carried live on the district's Facebook page.

WATCH THE FORUM HERE:

The forum was called "Together We Triumph" with the goal of suicide prevention.

Several students have unfortunately taken their own life since remote learning began last March, according to the district.

Several weeks ago CCSD Supt. Jesus Jara called the uptick in student suicides gut-wrenching.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you are not alone.

Help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018