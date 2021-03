LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As students return, Clark County School District is looking to hire more teachers.

If you are interested, but have a bachelor's degree that's not in education, you can join the Alta Program.

Alta stands for Accelerated Licensure Teacher Academy.

You have a few weeks to apply for the fall 2021 cohort.

The deadline is April 15.

Alta provides hands-on training and one-on-one coaching.