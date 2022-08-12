Clark County School District confirms one case of monkeypox at Palo Verde High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District announced that a person at Palo Verde High School has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

CCSD said in a news release that after working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District, the case was discovered and contact tracing has begun.

According to the SNHD, Monkeypox is not a virus that can be easily spread in a classroom setting. The virus spreads from person to person through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores, bodily fluids, contact with objects or fabrics used by someone who has monkeypox, or prolonged face-to-face contact.

CCSD said it is currently working with SNHD as they investigate the situation to determine who may need additional evaluation.