Clark County School District: 10K students are homeless, aid is available to help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District said more than 10,000 students have been struggling with homelessness during this school year.

The district has pushed several resources to help those kids get the help they need including the Nevada 211 call center acting as the state's hub to connect people in need with nonprofit and government resources.

Nevada 211 constantly updates their list of partners to see which resources are available, how to connect with them, and whether the groups have stopped operations. It also streamlines the search for aid like food assistance, shelter, rental assistance, COVID relief and more.

Resources: 13 Helps

Director Lisa Martin said the organization created a Youth Nevada 211 application with simple icons and a direct process to make it easier for kids to seek help on their own as many may not have proper parental support.

"A lot of time youth will reach out if it's difficult," Martin said. "I think having a youth app makes it simple and in one place for them to be able to look out for those resources."

In a release, CCSD spokesperson Mauricio Marin said youth often experience very different problems with homelessness than their adult counterparts and it's important that the solutions are tailored to their issues.

"We are very excited that information about resources for youth experiencing homelessness is a priority in our community and that youth now have another option to access information to assist them with their specific needs," he said.

Martin said there was a long list of ways for adults and youth alike to connect with Nevada 211 for assistance including calling 2-1-1 while in Nevada, dialing their toll-free number at 866-535-5654, texting your zip code to 898211, chatting with a representative through the Nevada 211 website, or downloading their main or youth application from the Apple or Google Play stores.

CCSD added that if a family has lost housing due to economic hardship and they are living in a home with friends or relatives or in a hotel or motel, they are encouraged to contact the CCSD Title I Homeless Outreach Program for Education.

Although they do not provide housing, Title I HOPE can support by referring families to community agencies and assisting students living in transitional situations with educational needs.

Title I HOPE can be contacted at 702-855-6682 or visit their website.