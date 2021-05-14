Clark County school board votes to extend Supt. Jara's contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted to extend Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara's contract on Thursday night.

The vote was 4-3 in favor with Trustees Evelyn Garcia Morales, Irene A. Cepeda, Katie Williams and Lola Brooks voting for the motion.

Trustees Danielle Ford, Linda P. Cavazos and Lisa Guzman all voted against it.

"I am grateful and honored the board has made a decision to extend my contract," said Jara after the vote.

"This has been the toughest year for me as an educator, as a father," he said, "to lead this amazing school district with a phenomenal team."

He concluded his remarks by thanking the trustees for their vote of confidence and said, "I know we have a lot of work but I am committed to you and to this community."

The extension lasts through January 2023. You can read the employment agreement here.

