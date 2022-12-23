Clark County reminds community of mental health resources during the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is highlighting the resources available to those in the community who may be struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide or self-harm during the holiday season.

The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention reports that there were 603 deaths from suicide in Nevada in 2020, with one Nevadan dying by suicide on average every 14 hours. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10-34 in Nevada and the ninth leading cause for all Nevadans.

“As the regional provider of services for our community, mental health resources are a key focus for Clark County and this time of year, we want to remind everyone who may be struggling that help is within reach,” Commissioner Marylin Kirkpatrick said. “By reminding people about all the support out there, we are hoping to spread awareness and help prevent suicide and self-harm. I also encourage everyone I know to always check in on their loved ones and friends. Reach out to five people a day to make sure your folks are doing OK.”

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention advises starting with reaching out and being aware of the signs of depression, including changes in behavior, appearance, or mood.

It is also important to not be afraid to start conversations about suicide in a compassionate and open-minded manner and to contribute to a supportive community that looks out for one another.

Various agencies across Clark County provide services to help those who may be at risk of harming themselves. If you or a loved one is contemplating an action that may end a life, please seek help. Some of those resources can be seen below:

Call/text/chat with a crisis counselor at 988 or visit: https://988lifeline.org/ [988lifeline.org]

Crisis Support Services of Nevada by calling 800-273-8255 or texting CARE to 839863

Hope Means Nevada at hopemeansnevada.org

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255

Ayuda En Español (Spanish National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) at 1-888-628-9454

Crisis Text “Home” To 741741

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Hotline at 1-800-950-6264

Suicide Prevention Hotline of Nevada at 1-877-885-4673

Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.nv.gov

Crisis Support Services of Nevada at (775) 784-8090

International Suicide Prevention at (702) 743-4340

Self-Injury Hotline at 800-DON’T CUT (800-366-8288)



Child Abuse Hotline (Clark County) at (702) 399-0081

National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453

Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233)