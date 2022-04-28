Clark County ranks 6th healthiest in Nevada, County Health Rankings reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is among the top ten healthiest places in Nevada according to the recent annual County Health Rankings.

Findings from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute were shared by the Nevada Health District at an event Wednesday in tandem with the Nevada Public health Institute and Larsen Institute.

The data revealed Clark County ranks 6th healthiest in Nevada and was obtained through a ranking system that compared factors that influence health.

Factors included education, access to health and mental health care, the physical environment, social and economic factors, smoking, access to healthy foods, and more according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

“The findings of the County Health Rankings relate directly to and complement the ongoing efforts of the Health District and our partners,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer of the Health District. “In August 2021, we released the Community Health Assessment, an in-depth analysis conducted in collaboration with community organizations and individuals. We looked at the community’s health-related needs and strengths as well as resources available to address and improve health outcomes in Clark County."