Clark County, portion of Southern Nevada under flood advisory, Las Vegas weather service says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a flood advisory for Clark County and a portion of Southern Nevada.

The advisory was issued around 2:44 p.m. and is in effect until 3:45 p.m.

Coming down between parts of Henderson and Boulder City at 3:15. This is from the free @KTNV app. pic.twitter.com/slt1MCiC2T — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) August 13, 2023

NWS Las Vegas says the flooding is caused by excessive rainfall, is prominent in low-lying areas and places that have poor drainage.

"Some low-water crossing may become impassable," officials say. "Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen."

Storms south of Las Vegas at 2:10 p.m. will send downpours to *parts* of the valley the rest of this Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mWcdJbcScR — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) August 13, 2023

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood.