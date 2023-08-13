Watch Now
Clark County, portion of Southern Nevada under flood advisory, Las Vegas weather service says

Posted at 3:17 PM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 18:17:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a flood advisory for Clark County and a portion of Southern Nevada.

The advisory was issued around 2:44 p.m. and is in effect until 3:45 p.m.

NWS Las Vegas says the flooding is caused by excessive rainfall, is prominent in low-lying areas and places that have poor drainage.

"Some low-water crossing may become impassable," officials say. "Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen."

