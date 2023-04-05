Clark County plan has 6-key areas focusing on sustainability, climate resilience goals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is going all-in to address climate change impacts in southern Nevada.

Tuesday, commissioners adopted the "Community Sustainability and Climate Action" plan.

The plan focuses on six key areas to reach sustainability and climate resilience goals. Clean and reliable energy is discussed in the plan as well as low-carbon public transportation and a diverse and circular economy.

"This is really the framework for allowing us to do the great work that has to be done," said Clark County commissioner, Justin Jones.

The goal is to create a resilient and healthy community that involves implementing smart building and development as well as sustainable water systems.