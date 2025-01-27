Clark County Parks and Recreation Department is holding a job fair in February

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seeking part-time employment? The Clark County Parks and Recreation Department is holding a hiring fair in February for job seekers.
When: Thursday, Feb. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road
The department said they are looking to fill the following positions at the Desert Breeze Community Center on a part-time basis:
- Basketball Coach, Referee and Scorekeeper
- Sports Class Instructor (Soccer, Volleyball, T-ball, Flag Football)
- Tiny Tot Class Instructor (Ages 2-4)
- Day Camp Staff
- Reservations
- Front Desk
If you're interested, the department is encouraging job seekers to bring their resumes for on-site interviews.
