Clark County officials partner to bring inform residents of drowning prevention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners are teaming up with the the Clark County Fire Department and Parks and Recreation to put a focus on drowning prevention.

Officials say there were 47 drownings last year in Southern Nevada.

"It's a collective responsibility toward minimizing the risk of drowning," said commissioner Justine Jones. "This process begins with education and increased awareness about the risks associated with water. Many drowning deaths occur due to lack of supervision and the absence of training in swimming and life-saving techniques."

In Clark County, drownings are the leading cause of death for children one to four years old.

As summer months quickly approach, officials say it's important that residents remember to be safe in the water. The best ways to keep children safe are by making sure pools and other water resources are secure.

Always designate an adult to watch children in the water, and also create a safety plan for the family.