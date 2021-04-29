Clark County officials hold review surrounding death of Jeffrey Hubbard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials will be holding a fact-finding review to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of Jeffrey Hubbard.

Hubbard was shot and killed by Las Vegas police last August after his wife called 911 saying he was having a mental health crisis.

PREVIOUS STORY: Coroner identifies man killed by police after mental crisis call

Body cam video from that day is available in the player above.

Hubbard's wife told police he shot their bedroom wall three times.

Police say at least one of those shots went through the wall and into the home next door.

Hubbard was shot after pointing his gun at officers.