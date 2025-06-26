Clark County officials cut ribbon on Peace Way Bridge in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new bridge in the west valley is making it easier for neighbors and drivers to get around — and it's officially open. Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones joined Public Works officials Monday morning to cut the ribbon at Peace Way Bridge.

WATCH the official ribbon cutting here:

Peace Way Bridge officially opens

Construction on this $19.8 million project began last June was was completed on time and within budget — adding new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and a bridge over the 215 Beltway.

It connects major roads like Fort Apache and Hualapai to Durango and Rainbow, making it safer and more convenient for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Residents said they're relieved to have a new way to get around without the heavy traffic.

"I used to live here for five years right up the street and dealt with that Flamingo and Tropicana traffic all the time. I even got into an accident one time because it was so backed up," one neighbor said.

"So much easier for so many residents," a local store clerk said. "It's definitely going to bring new business for us."

"I used to have to walk all the way around just to come over here," another resident said. "Now it's a lot easier. My sister lives down here, so it's way better."

Commissioner Jones said this is one of several roadway improvements still in the works for this part of the valley.

A NEW BRIDGE IN THE WEST VALLEY IS MAKING IT EASIER FOR NEIGHBORS AND DRIVERS TO GET AROUND — AND IT’S OFFICIALLY OPEN. CLARK COUNTY COMMISSIONER JUSTIN JONES IS JOINING PUBLIC WORKS OFFICIALS THIS MORNING TO CUT THE RIBBON AT PEACE WAY BRIDGE. GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS REPORTER SHAKERIA HAWKINS IS LIVE AT THE SITE WITH WHAT THIS MEANS FOR RESIDENTS.

LIVE SHAKERIA:CLARK COUNTY AND THE PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WILL OFFICIALLY CELEBRATE THE COMPLETION OF THIS PROJECT WITH A RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY.

TAKE VO:CONSTRUCTION ON THIS $19.8 MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT BEGAN LAST JUNE AND WAS COMPLETED ON TIME AND WITHIN BUDGET — ADDING NEW SIDEWALKS, CURBS, GUTTERS, AND A BRIDGE OVER THE 2-15 BELTWAY. IT CONNECTS MAJOR ROADS LIKE FORT APACHE AND HUALAPAI TO DURANGO AND RAINBOW, MAKING IT SAFER AND MORE CONVENIENT FOR DRIVERS, CYCLISTS, AND PEDESTRIANS.

RESIDENTS TELL ME THEY’RE RELIEVED TO HAVE A NEW WAY TO GET AROUND WITHOUT THE HEAVY TRAFFIC.

RESIDENT:“I USED TO LIVE HERE FOR FIVE YEARS RIGHT UP THE STREET AND DEALT WITH THAT FLAMINGO AND TROPICANA TRAFFIC ALL THE TIME — I EVEN GOT INTO AN ACCIDENT ONE TIME BECAUSE IT WAS SO BACKED UP.”

STORE CLERK:“SO MUCH EASIER FOR SO MANY RESIDENTS — IT’S DEFINITELY GOING TO BRING NEW BUSINESS FOR US.”

RESIDENT:“I USED TO HAVE TO WALK ALL THE WAY AROUND JUST TO COME OVER HERE. NOW IT’S A LOT EASIER — MY SISTER LIVES DOWN HERE, SO IT’S WAY BETTER.”

CONTINUED VO:

THE RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6 THIS MORNING….

COMMISSIONER JONES SAYS THIS IS JUST ONE OF SEVERAL ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS STILL IN THE WORKS FOR THIS PART OF THE VALLEY.

OUTRO:THE BRIDGE WILL BE OPEN RIGHT AFTER THE CEREMONEY..AND WE’LL BRING YOU UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE MORNING. REPORTING LIVE, SHAKERIA HAWKINS, GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS.

