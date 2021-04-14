Clark County now accepting applications for community advisory committee

Clark County is currently accepting applications from residents interested in serving on their community advisory committee.

There are open seats on the Town Advisory Boards in Enterprise and Searchlight, as well as openings on the Citizens Advisory Councils in Goodsprings and Lower Kyle Canyon.

Applicants must be eligible to vote, live within the area encompassed by the Town Advisory Board (TAB) or Citizens Advisory Council (CAC) they are applying for, and attend annual training.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 11 and are available through the Clark County website and through the County Administrative Services Department, which can be reached by email at AdministrativeServices@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

TAB and CAC secretaries will also have applications available.

The TAB and CAC appointments are expected to be made by the County Commission in June. Anyone appointed through this process would serve until January 2023.

The TABs and CACs serve an important advisory and liaison function relaying concerns and other important information between unincorporated towns and the County government.

The boards and councils hold regular public meetings to discuss and make recommendations on long-term planning, zoning changes, public works projects, County programs and ordinances that may affect their town.