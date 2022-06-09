Clark County minors now allowed in Karaoke clubs that serve liquor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday Clark County commissioners passed a motion allowing minors to enter karaoke rooms in businesses that have retail liquor and restaurant licensees.

The new motion does come with the following restrictions for Karaoke clubs that serve liquor intending to allow entrance to minors:

No minor shall be allowed to loiter near any bar that serves alcoholic beverages.

Minors must be accompanied by a person of legal drinking age.

No minor shall be allowed in an establishment that holds a karaoke club license between the hours of ten p.m. and six a.m. regardless of the presence of a person of legal drinking age Underlined material is that portion being added

Karaoke offered in private rooms, security or management must have an unobstructed view into the room.

Alcoholic beverages can only be served in conjunction with food orders in accordance with the requirements applicable for the liquor license.

Alcoholic beverages are limited to one (1) per person of legal drinking age. No additional alcoholic beverage can be ordered until the prior alcoholic beverage has been consumed or discarded.

A “No Tolerance” policy must be posted with wording that clearly states underaged drinking of alcoholic beverages will not be tolerated.

Licensee must submit a security plan, which must include how rooms will be monitored and how minors will be prevented from access to liquor.

A full copy of the bill can be seen by clicking the link here.