As Pride Month is celebrated across the country, a Las Vegas library came together to celebrate diversity for a first of its kind event.

Inside the Clark County Library Saturday, it was all about breaking down barriers for the first ever Family Pride Day. The event, celebrating LGBTQ families, kicked off with book reading by drag queens.

“For me to be here in drag and to read to children really shows how the library is opening up,” says Miss Kitty Litter. “There’s a lot of children out there that just need love and it doesn’t matter what you’re family type is or what your religion type is…it’s just children need to be loved and need to be raised right.”

Parents attending like Pamela Wilson believes this event is making strides for future generations.

“We’ve got people in our family that are gay and they are amazing people," says Wilson. "I just think that when you start with kids when you’re little it’s all the same, there’s no hurdle to get over.”

The library says their main goal is to create a safe space and to embrace who everyone is, regardless of what you identify as or who you love.

“We want to make sure that they come in and feel welcome and that it's diverse… we are a diverse community and we want to embrace that community," says Shana Harrington, organizer.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library System is planning on hosting this event again sometime next year.