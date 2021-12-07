Clark County introduces ordinance to change airport code to Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners introduced an ordinance Tuesday to revise the county's code references from McCarran Airport to Harry Reid International Airport.

The FAA approved the name change back in June, but no formal date has been announced for when that change could be made.

PREVIOUS: Clark County Commission agrees to change name of McCarran to Harry Reid International Airport

There was a stipulation that no taxpayer money would be used for the name change.

Tuesday, the county reported a public hearing has also been scheduled next for Dec. 21.