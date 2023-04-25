Clark County looking to hire hundreds for local government agency positions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is hosting a Public Service Job Fair on Tuesday, and officials say they are hoping to hire for hundreds of positions.

The fair will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and will include positions throughout Clark County.

According to a news release, the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas will also be participating in the event.

Officials say there will be a range of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions that range in education and experience requirements.

For the full list of departments hiring, head to the Public Service Job Fair website for more details.