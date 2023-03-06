Clark County holds fact-finding review in officer-involved death of 49-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A public fact-finding review will be held on Monday morning to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting of 49-year-old Jose Oyuela-Palma.

Oyuela-Palma died after pointing a gun at law enforcement during a confrontation with Henderson Police on Sept. 21, 2021, according to incident reports.

The review will be held at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Clark County Government Center in Downtown Las Vegas and will be presided over by Hearing Officer William Jansen.

Rich Tanasi will serve as the ombudsman — or the attorney representing the public and the deceased's family — and Deputy District Attorney John Giordani will represent the District Attorney’s Office.

According to the City of Las Vegas, a fact-finding review is held when a police-involved death occurs and the District Attorney’s Office preliminarily determines that "no criminal prosecution of the officer or officers involved is appropriate."

During the review, the District Attorney’s Office will present witnesses and make a presentation of the essential facts surrounding the police-involved death. After the prosecutors finish their presentation, the presiding officer and ombudsman may ask informal questions. The public may also submit proposed questions on forms available at the review, which the presiding officer can ask, revise or decline the questions.

At the end of the review, no formal determination about the manner or cause of death is rendered.